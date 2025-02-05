FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested for allegedly sending social media threats targeting a relative of the one of the victims of the Parkland massacre, police say.

This comes just days before the seven year anniversary of the school shooting.

27-year-old Bryan Sajous is accused of writing menacing messages to Hunter Pollack, brother of Meadow Pollack, who lost her life when gunman, Nikolas Cruz, opened fire with an AR-15 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people including students and staff.

According to Hunter, the alleged intimidation and online stalking has been happening for several years. Sajous is accused of using various social media accounts to convey his threats.

During the bond court hearing, Hunter spoke, saying fears for him and his families life.

“To be receiving threats and unsolicited message from someone [saying]] that he was going to kill me and put me with my sister is very concerning. I feel very threatened and not only do I need to protect myself but I do need to protect my family,” said Hunter. “I know my father was tagged in some of the post that he put online. Over the last few years he’s made multiple accounts and reached out,” said Hunter.

Sajous is charged with one count of aggravated stalking after injunction for protection and once count of intimidation-write, send threat to kill or injure.

Sajous has a bond of $500,000 for each count and needs to be fitted with an ankle monitor as well.

