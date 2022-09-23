NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on a taxicab driver in North Lauderdale.

Back on July 4, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said, the cab driver picked up Omarion Samuel along the 7800 block of Southwest Eighth Street and told him the full payment was required beforehand.

Investigators said the suspect became irate and took out a gun.

Samuel was taken into custody on Thursday. The 18-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, armed kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is being held without bond.

