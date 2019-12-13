Man arrested for allegedly luring preteens to car in Hollywood, exposing self

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man for allegedly luring preteen girls into his car in East Hollywood and pleasuring himself in front of them on at least three different occasions.

Twenty-five-year-old Umer Tanguwalla was taken into custody on Friday. He has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition involving a child under 16.

According to Hollywood Police, the reported incidents took place in September, November and December.

Investigators said Tanguwalla asked the girls for directions, at which time the victims would notice he had his pants down, was not wearing anything below the waist and was fondling himself.

In two of the incidents, detectives said, the suspect was driving a white 2018 BMW M-Series, four-door sedan with lettering on the rear windshield, the side windows and the rear bumper. It also had a a European-style front personal license plate and a bike rack on the roof. In the third incident, police said, he was driving a white 2015 BMW X-Series SUV.

Police said additional charges are being investigated. They believe there could be other victims, so they are requesting anyone who’s come into direct contact with Tanguwalla to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411.

Police also asked anyone else with information about the suspect to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.