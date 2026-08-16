FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after, police said, he was allegedly driving a boat while intoxicated and crashing into other boats in Fort Lauderdale.

Early Saturday morning, Fort Lauderdale Police officers and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials responded to the Bahia Mar Yachting Center after receiving calls about a drunk boater.

Panicked witnesses who watched the chaos unfold contacted 911 and began recording the incident.

“Oh my God, no way!” said a witness.

“He’s gonna hit him again!” said another witness.

As they waited for help to arrive, another person on the dock appears to confront the driver of the boat with a firearm.

“Turn off the boat!” a bystander says as video shows a man pointing a gun at the boat driver.

Officers responded and made an arrest. The alleged suspect has been identified as Michael Binder.

As sunrise rose on Saturday, damage to Binder’s boat was apparent. Shattered glass was scattered among tumblers and a cooler while the boat’s bow was missing chunks of fiberglass.

Those who remained on the scene and the boat owners of the crashed boats helped clean up the mess for several hours afterward.

As of late Sunday, it remains unclear how many boats were damaged during the incident.

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