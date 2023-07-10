PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Corey Vaughn Dacres, a 25-year-old resident, was taken into custody by Pembroke Pines Police officers on charges of Aggravated Animal Cruelty after deliberately drowning his family’s beloved pet dog.

The incident occurred on Sunday during a domestic dispute at the Advenir at San Tropez apartment complex.

According to authorities, Dacres left his residence with Unity, a 6-year-old pit bull terrier, following the altercation.

They walked to the community pool within the apartment complex, where Dacres threw the helpless canine over the locked 5-foot fence surrounding the pool area. He then proceeded to jump the fence and entered the pool with Unity, subsequently drowning the dog.

Upon his return home, Dacres informed his family of his heinous act, prompting them to contact the police. Responding officers arrived at the scene and discovered Unity’s lifeless body at the bottom of the swimming pool.

Following a thorough investigation and questioning, authorities promptly arrested Dacres. He was then transported to BSO Main Jail for processing.

Dacres is now facing a felony charge of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

The case remains an active criminal investigation, with further information set to be released as it becomes available.

