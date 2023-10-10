LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested following a shooting in Lauderhill that left one woman hospitalized.

Lauderhill Police responded to the shooting incident at 261 NW 38 Avenue early Monday morning just after 4 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered an adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injured woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where she received medical attention for her wounds.

Following the shooting, Lauderhill officers conducted a traffic stop that led to the arrest of 57-year-old Dewey Freeman. He has been charged with attempted premeditated murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

