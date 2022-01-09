PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after a dispute led to gunshots being fired in Pembroke Pines, police said.

A witness reported waking up to gunshots near The Winston Apartments at around 5 a.m., Sunday.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the incident involved a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and a girlfriend.

Alcohol might have been involved during the incident.

Investigators said the suspect discharged several rounds into the air.

Police took him into custody out of Broward County for traffic-related charges.

No injuries were reported.

