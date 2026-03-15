LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive drug bust took place in Lauderhill, with one person being arrested by Lauderhill Police Saturday night.

Police arrested 25-year-old Christopher Wolverton and charged him with possession with intent to sell cannabis.

Police said that the arrest came after a long investigation.

More than 600 grams of marijuana were seized, as well as five guns and more than $70,000 in cash.

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