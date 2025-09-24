TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have arrested a man in connection to a shooting outside a Tamarac home that sent a woman to the hospital and triggered a full-scale SWAT response.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Eric Anthony Perez opened fire near the 8200 block of 74th Terrace, Tuesday afternoon.

BSO deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

7News cameras captured SWAT vehicles and deputies shutting down the neighborhood after night fell.

“They kept asking some guy to come out with his hands up,” said an area resident.

Tamarac Fire Rescue personnel transported her to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Back at the scene, a neighbor told 7News off camera that he’d seen the suspect living in the home before, adding that the woman was shot outside, and he saw the man run inside the residence.

That’s when, deputies said, Perez barricaded himself.

“This is like 11 o’clock at night, I’m in bed already, and I heard [my son] say, ’cause he could see from his window, that maybe – that they took him out of the house,” said the area resident who spoke with 7News.

SWAT and BSO K-9 units were finally able to get inside the home and take Perez into custody. He faces charges of attempted felony murder, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

The tense standoff has left neighbors uneasy.

“Sure, who wouldn’t be concerned about that when it’s across the street from where you live?” said the area resident who spoke with 7News.

Perez was booked into the Broward County Jail. Detectives are attempting to determine how he and the victim know each other, as well as the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.