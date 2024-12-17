FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of an Amazon delivery driver last week in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Curtis Gardner, of Fort Lauderdale, was taken into custody by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s Fugitive Unit on Monday morning after detectives obtained an arrest warrant. He is charged with felony attempted murder, armed carjacking and burglary with battery, according to police.

The incident occurred on the night of Dec. 7 in the 1100 block of NW 10th Terrace.

Investigators said the Amazon driver’s vehicle had been disabled due to a flat tire when Gardner allegedly approached, brandished a knife and stabbed the driver.

The suspect also committed a robbery during the attack, police said.

The driver sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover, officials said. Police described the incident as random, with no evidence that the flat tire was intentional.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police urge anyone with additional information to come forward.

