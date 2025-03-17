DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing in Deerfield Beach that sent two people to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident off Southwest Second Street and First Terrace, shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

First responders arrived to find the two victims suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics took both patients to the hospital for treatment. As of Sunday night, their conditions are unknown.

Deputies took 50-year-old Thelson Smith into custody. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.