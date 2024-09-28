HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing in Hollywood that sent a woman to the hospital.

Hollywood Police said they took 42-year-old Chason Williams into custody on Thursday. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives said the incident happened on Sept. 12 in the area of South Federal Highway and Moffett Street, near a gas station, at around 3:40 a.m.

Investigators said the victim was violently attacked and stabbed multiple times.

7News cameras captured police officers aiding the victim. They were seen putting pressure on her wound and assessing her until Hollywood Fire Rescue units arrived. The victim was later seen with a bandage around her neck.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital but has since been released. Despite her long road to recovery, she is expected to be OK.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect through surveillance video.

