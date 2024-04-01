PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is behind bars and facing murder charges in the killings of his wife and 2-year-old son.

Plantation Police on Sunday confirmed the arrest of Jean Carlos Aponte.

Also on Sunday, the suspect went before a judge. The 40-year-old faces two counts of first-degree murder.

The arrest comes after 38-year-old Sara Ashley Gama and her son Ethan were found dead inside their home in Plantation on Tuesday.

Detectives said both victims died by traumatic means.

Investigators said their bodies were discovered in the Jacaranda Lakes neighborhood, near Northwest 11th Street and Ninth Avenue.

Police say Aponte was found unresponsive from a possible drug overdose and taken to a hospital.

In court, the suspect was denied bond and was ordered to get a mental health screening.

An investigation into the deaths is underway.

