Man arrested, charged in DUI crash that killed rollerblader in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of driving under the influence when, prosecutors said, he struck and killed a woman who was out rollerblading in Pompano Beach has been arrested and charged in the crash.

A Broward County judge read 26-year-old Endail Thomas his rights on Tuesday, one day after he was taken into custody.

The suspect is facing a long list of charges in connection to the Feb. 19 incident, including DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Prosecutors said Thomas was drunk and speeding when he crashed into 27-year-old Aline Palla Acosta, killing her instantly.

The victim was on the phone with her mother in Brazil, prosecutors said.

7News interviewed Daniela Del Ciampo, a longtime friend of Acosta, the day after the crash.

“She was talking to her [mother], and she heard the sound of a crash, and she couldn’t hear her daughter anymore,” said Del Ciampo.

Police said Thomas was heavily intoxicated..

“Toxicology indicated he was .17 [blood alcohol], over twice the limit,” said a prosecutor.

Investigators said the suspect was driving nearly 100 mph.

“They determined that he’d was driving 96 miles an hour in a 35 mile-an-hour zone,” said a prosecutor.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene showing Thomas’ vehicle severed in two.

Two nights later, friends and family held a candlelight memorial for the woman who, they said, was there for anyone.

The gathering took place just feet from where she died.

“Very loved and smart and had a lot ahead of her,” said a mourner.

Now, nine months after her death, the man who, investigators said, is responsible is behind bars.

“Tell somebody you love them. Any day they could go,” said another mourner.

Thomas is being held at the Broward County Jail Monday on $221,000 bond. If he is able to post bond, he will be required to surrender his passport.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.