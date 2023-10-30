PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been charged after, authorities said, he caused horror at home for a woman in Parkland.

Fifty-four-year-old Antonio Doll faces several charges, including sexual battery and armed burglary, after, investigators said, he forced his way into a woman’s home on Monday afternoon.

After the victim came home from work, the arrest report states, “She was hit and thrown on the [family room] floor.”

The arrest report further states, “The subject, using a sharp object, forced the victim to a bedroom where he sexually battered her. Moments later, the subject ransacked her bedroom, took some of her personal items and fled the area.”

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Doll in Miami on Friday.

He is currently being is held at the BSO Main Jail until his hearing.

