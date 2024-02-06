FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies on Monday arrested a naked man who was walking through a terminal at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.

The suspect, 36-year-old Martin Evtimov, was charged with resisting arrest with violence, battery on law enforcement, exposing his sexual organs, disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, just after 2 p.m., Evtimov parked his vehicle on the curb and walked into the terminal while being fully nude. As he attempted to walk past a TSA security checkpoint, he started to resist against BSO deputies.

He was eventually subdued and was detained.

Evtimov appeared in court Tuesday morning, where a judge set his bond to $3,500.

“I do find probable cause on all counts,” the judge said.

During his court appearance, Evtimov tried to speak to the judge.

“No, sir. I’m not going to allow you to make any statements on the record right now,” the judge said.

7News’ Brandon Beyer asked travelers at FLL how they felt about the incident.

“They say you’re born naked, you go naked,” a traveler said.

Aside from his $3,500 bond, Evtimov is not allowed to return to the airport and was ordered to not ingest any alcohol or drugs. He will also have to agree to to be randomly drug tested once he pays his bond.

He currently remains at the Broward Jail.

