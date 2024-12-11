FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after stealing a luxury SUV and crashing it into the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant, authorities said, he was trying to elude officers when he lost control.

Around 2:15a.m., Wednesday, Fort-Lauderdale Police were notified about a Rolls-Royce being stolen from valet at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

The joy-ride didn’t last long though because officers were able to locate the vehicle traveling westbound on West Broward Boulevard.

The driver of the stolen Rolls-Royce spotted officers tailing him and tried to drive away but ultimately ended up crashing into a Checkers located at 2701 West Broward Boulevard.

The car plowed right through the drive-thru window of the fast-food chain, but luckily no one inside was injured.

An employee, telling 7News off camera, that it was a close call and she’s just glad she was able to jump out of the way in time.

After the crash, the man existed the vehicle, and ran away on foot.

He was eventually caught by Fort Lauderdale Police K9 team and arrested.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

7News spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who said, these sort of things just happened.

“I was sleeping when I got a knock on the door saying that your car was taking from valet,” said the owner. “I am going to say that I am definitely not shocked. It’s a Rolls-Royce and people like to steal things. This joy-ride here, ended up not too fun for this person cause he’s locked up and the car is totaled, so what are you going to do?'”

The totaled vehicle was pulled out of the drive-thru and a clean up process is underway.

Police have not released the man’s identity and the charges he will be facing.

