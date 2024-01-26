MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man, later identified by police as 40-year-old Marcus Johnson, is now in custody after they resisted arrest before stealing and crashing a Miramar Police cruiser.

The collision occurred on Southwest 26th Street near Miramar Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Video footage showed a Miramar police cruiser crashed into a fence before being towed away.

Police said someone called 911 after Johnson banged on their door in the middle of the night. Once Miramar Police arrived at the scene, the suspect made verbal threats to authorities and aggressively confronted them.

After withstanding the effects of the taser, Johnson continued to resist arrest and eventually got behind the wheel of an officer’s vehicle. He fled the scene before plowing through a community’s gate and crashing the police cruiser into another fence across the street.

“I woke up and I started listening to the pounding of the doors, and I said to myself, ‘The police must be here,'” said one female witness whose face was not shown on camera. “But then, the problem happened when they weren’t able to arrest him.”

Law enforcement officers took Johnson into custody and reported no injuries to civilians or police during this incident.

“Now we’re left with this damage and concerned, that’s the problem,” the female said.

Miramar Fire Rescue transported the suspect to Memorial Regional Hospital for an evaluation.

A clean up effort is now underway.

