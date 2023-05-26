POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire after a collision with another vehicle in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, arrived at the scene at around 12 a.m. Friday along the 2600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

7News cameras captured the damages to the victim’s car door which was smashed in and riddled with bullet holes.

Lafayette Harvard who was involved in the crash recalled the aftermath.

“We get hit [and] spin around a couple of times,” said Harvard. “[Then we] get out of the car [to] take a look. We see that he hit us. He says, ‘ You hit us. Somebody is going to pay.’ He went to his trunk and when I turned around to see he got a gun, I turned around and fired a couple of shots. Then he went over by our car and shot our car three times.”

Harvard said the other driver then pointed and shot the gun in his direction.

Surveillance footage captured what is believed to be the driver fleeing the scene while he held the hands of two young children, who were also involved in the crash.

Deputies closed off a portion of the road near Wendy’s while they conducted their investigation, but it has since been reopened.

BSO arrested the suspect identified as 32-year-old Ricardo Joseph. He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

Child protective services are now investigating as well.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.