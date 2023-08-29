NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill man has been taken into custody following an incident where a passenger in his vehicle died after falling off the trunk.

The incident occurred around 3:52 a.m. on Friday, August 11, when deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call reporting an injured person in the 1500 block of Southwest 81st Avenue in North Lauderdale.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered an adult male lying in the roadway. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the driver, 18-year-old Kaiden Flunk, was operating a 2004 Volvo S60 and traveling westbound on West McNab Road.

Flunk stopped at a traffic signal, according to police, intending to make a left turn onto Southwest 81st Avenue.

At that point, one of Flunk’s passengers told him they wanted to ride outside the vehicle on the trunk.

While the Volvo continued southbound on Southwest 81st Avenue, the passenger fell off the trunk, landing on the road.

The injured passenger ultimately died as a result of their injuries three days later.

On Thursday, authorities arrested Flunk and charged him with one count of vehicular homicide.

