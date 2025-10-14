MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is behind bars after trying to run away from Florida Highway Patrol troopers during a foot pursuit in Miramar.

FHP and Miramar Police responded to the area of University Drive near the Florida Turnpike on Tuesday morning where a white Nissan was being pursued.

During the pursuit, the driver stopped in the median and took off on foot. He didn’t get far as troopers quickly caught and cuffed him.

Throughout the incident, a trooper’s cruiser erupted in flames as a result of an accident, but the trooper escaped unharmed.

It’s unclear what the driver was wanted for.

