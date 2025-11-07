MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said a deadly animal cruelty case has claimed the life of a Chihuahua mix and resulted in the arrest of a man in Miramar.

Miramar Police responded to the 7600 block of Miramar Parkway on Thursday night to calls of a man harming the family pet and making threats toward his mother.

“The officers responded to a call here, by the pet owner and we did find traces of blood and the animal passed away,” said Miramar Police Officer Janice Mcintosh.

Officers say the dog, named Lucy, was found in the backyard of the home with puncture wounds around the neck.

The subject’s mother, who is the dog owner, was the one who called 911. Detectives say she’s had issues with her son before.

“You can imagine how distraught she is and we’re just trying to understand how did this happen? Why did this happen? So we’re trying to piece together everything,” said Mcintosh.

Investigators called Broward County Animal Control to help with the scene.

7News cameras captured Animal Control crews carrying Lucy away from the home.

“It’s a defenseless animal. We are here to protect our pets so when things like this happen, we really feel it,” said Mcintosh.

An investigation is now underway into the incident.

The subject could possibly face an animal cruelty charge.

