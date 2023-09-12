PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police Department officers were met with a violent domestic disturbance after they responded to a 911 call that led to a man throwing multiple butcher knives at the responding officers.

The tense standoff ensued after 6:30 p.m. Monday at the 100 block of South Hollybrook Drive. When authorities arrived, they encountered a man, later identified as 41-year-old Justin Brittain, and another person involved in a dispute.

The situation escalated when the suspect brandished multiple butcher knives and hurled them toward the direction of the officers. After one of the knives struck a police officer, another officer was left with no choice but to respond with the use of lethal force.

The officer discharged their weapon, firing at the suspect in an effort to neutralize the immediate threat. After the shots were fired, the suspect was taken into custody.

Immediate medical attention was provided to the wounded officer at the scene, who is reported to be in stable condition. The suspect was not injured following the shooting.

According to the Pembroke Pines Public Information Officer, the agency’s policy required the Broward Sheriff’s Office to investigate the police officer-involved shooting. The domestic disturbance, assault on a police officer and the battery of a police officer remain under investigation by the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Authorities are expected to release more information as the investigation unfolds.

