FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A SWAT situation ends with an arrest of a man in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the 3300 block of Northeast 33rd Street after a man was seen acting erratically following a car crash.

Detectives said that prior to their arrival, the man, who is identified as 38-year-old Jeremy Culp, attacked a Fort Lauderdale firefighter that was on scene.

He then got back inside his car and refused to come out.

Police called the SWAT team to negotiate with Culp.

Investigators said a short time later, Culp was taken into custody.

That firefighter was not hurt.

