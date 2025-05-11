MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught and cuffed in Miramar following a police pursuit that put a child in danger, authorities said.

The driver is accused of speeding away from a traffic stop along Miramar Parkway, near Arcadia Drive, Sunday morning.

As of late Sunday afternoon, it’s unclear why officers were trying to pull him over.

Investigators said the subject dumped his car at a shopping plaza where officers found a 3-year-old inside.

Police said the driver ran, but officers were able to catch him and take him to jail.

The toddler is safe and in the care of Florida Department of Children and Families.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.