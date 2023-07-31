DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody after running from Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and climbing a large tree at a Dania Beach cemetery, eventually coming down at his own volition.

Police took Christian Cisnero, 26, into custody around 6 p.m.

7News’ Skyforce hovered over the scene on Monday afternoon where BSO deputies attempted to capture the man up in the tree at the West Lawn Cemetery on 1251 Southeast 12th Street, since 3 p.m.

Several paramedics, officers and firefighters were at the scene.

The suspect was wanted for a felony and fled from officers.

People crowded behind the fence as the situation went on — One witness said the wanted man was at a nearby corner store where police approached him to talk about an incident and he then ran and jumped the fence of the cemetery and scaled the tree.

“It’s sad, he’s a good kid, he just kind of messed up right now,” said Carmella Gardner, a witness.

Others have mixed opinions about the suspect.

“I think he’s an idiot and he’s going to jail,” said another man watching.

Authorities brought out ladder trucks, but the suspect refused to come down for almost three hours.

“There were dogs out here, I’m pretty sure there were guns drawn,” said witness Savanah Boronkay. “They had BSO, helicopters out here… It was a madhouse.”

Boronkay claimed to have heard the man yelling out some things he wanted from the police.

“That he wanted water, to get his mom, his daughter or whatever,” she said.

Gardner mentioned that the suspect was cursing while he was up in the tree.

Others said that his brother and other family members were at the scene, possibly for officers to coax the suspect to get down. People also said that he made it to the very top of the tree.

“I don’t know how he got up there,” said another woman.

Just before 6 p.m., the man, shirtless and barefoot, gave up and climbed down the tree on his own.

The suspect was placed on a gurney for further evaluation.

“It was crazy, absolutely crazy,” said another witness.

Cisnero was taken to Broward County Jail. He’s charged with three counts of resisting arrest without violence and two counts of distributing or delivering methamphetamines.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.