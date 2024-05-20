LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after, police say, he fled from a burglary in a stolen car.

Officers spotted the stolen white Volvo car on Monday morning in the area of Broward Boulevard, just west of I-95 in Lauderhill.

Following a brief chase, the vehicle was stopped and the driver was taken into custody.

Officials said they believe that he stole the vehicle using keys he took while burglarizing a Fort Lauderdale home.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Lascelles Lincoln Simmonds.

He faces multiple charges including grand theft and burglary occupied.

It is unclear where that home burglary and car theft occurred.

