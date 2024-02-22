FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Nevada man was on his way to San Francisco from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport when he jokingly said, “the TSA had missed a bomb in his bag.”

Mack Bjorn was celebrating his 27th birthday when he was on the flight to California on Feb. 17 when he told a flight attendant that the TSA failed to detect a bomb in his bag.

Bjorn was reportedly escorted from the area and placed under arrest. After a search, authorities did not find a bomb on him.

He was charged for making a false report of a bomb, which is a second-degree felony.

