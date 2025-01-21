POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after, police said, he crashed into another driver and a nearby bank in Pompano Beach.

Angelo Ragonese, 51, faces a list of charges, including driving under the influence, DUI manslaughter, reckless driving, vehicular homicide, and more for the Sept. 17 crash.

The crash took the life of the driver in the crashed vehicle, days after the crash.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Officials said Ragonese’s young child was in the car at the time, but wasn’t hurt.

