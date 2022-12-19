COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made in the case of a coffee shop shooting.

An armed robbery attempt ended with shots fired at Clutch Coffee Bar along Stirling Road in Cooper City.

Police said Jason Butler walked into the business Sunday and demanded money.

The shooting victim survived.

Charges against Butler include attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.

