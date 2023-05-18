FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after he confronted officers who used pepper spray during a fight that broke out near Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Police body camera video captured the tense moments after officers responded to the scene of the off-campus altercation along the 2500 block of Northwest 11th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Daniella Wilson, the girlfriend of the man who was arrested, spoke with 7News on Thursday about the takedown.

“We heard a commotion, we came outside,” she said.

It began with dozens of people on the street near the campus.

Wilson said she came out to make sure her nephew wasn’t involved.

“For him not to be a part of the altercation. I went out there and told him to go in the opposite direction and go back to the house,” she said.

The bodycam video does show a scene that had spiraled out of control.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers pushed through the crowd, ultimately using pepper spray to break up the children who were fighting.

The fight ended, but it’s clear from the video that some of the children were hit with pepper spray, which seemed to anger Wilson’s boyfriend, Charles Wiggins.

Wiggins, seen wearing a blue T-shirt, and others began yelling at the officers.

The bodycam video also shows Wilson.

“That’s where I got involved, and I’m like, ‘OK, why would you do that? There are kids in the crowd,'” she said.

The situation deteriorated from there.

“You go home! It’s our neighborhood. You go home!” Wiggins is heard telling an officer.

At one point, an officer told the others to cuff Wiggins, and that’s when things escalated further.

Wiggins is seen grabbing Wilson from behind.

“One of the officers snatched me from behind, I went down,” said Wilson. “I was punched in the face three times, for no reason.”

But the bodycam video shows Wiggins holding her, and in a statement, officers said Wiggins held his girlfriend in front of him and continued to grab onto her.

Police also said the beginning of the footage doesn’t tell the whole story, that officers had encountered Wiggins before the confrontation.

The officer’s statement reads in part, “Initially, we had to break up the defendant, later identified as Charles Wiggins, from fighting another adult. That unknown adult left in his vehicle, and Wiggins stayed in the area encouraging the youth to fight and not wanting to leave.”

Wiggins ended up in jail.

Wilson said she’s been left with a concussion and injured shoulder.

“This is ridiculous, because y’all are here to protect and serve,” she said. “OK, you might not be happy ’cause people are calling out your name, but I’m entitled to freedom of speech, so if my boyfriend is sitting here calling out your name, OK, it’s your job. Are you supposed to de-escalate the situation or make it worse?”

In response to the officers’ use of pepper spray, Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson Casey Liening issued a statement that reads in part, “The disorderly group did not comply and continued to gather. At this point, the safety of everyone involved, the public and the officers became a concern and department issued OC Spray was utilized. OC Spray is often used as a less lethal method to gain control of a potentially dangerous situation.”

Wiggins faces charges of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

