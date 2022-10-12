MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering.

Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday.

Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home.

When he was confronted by one of the residents, he said he was there to fix something.

Officers found a gun magazine in Wilkins’ pocket and a gun on the couch.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.