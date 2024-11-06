FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities say a Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle assigned to Sheriff Gregory Tony was broken into in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened early Sunday morning around 2:40 a.m.

According to officials, several items were stolen from the vehicle, including firearm magazines, a handcuff key, and personal belongings, though no firearms were taken.

After a BOLO was issued for the suspect, Fort Lauderdale police officers located and arrested 41-year-old Andre Demetric Perry later that Sunday on unrelated charges.

Perry was charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and grand theft.

Following Perry’s arrest, deputies recovered some stolen items, including the handcuff key, officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.