FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An adult man was taken into custody Sunday morning after making a bomb threat aboard a JetBlue aircraft at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, authorities said.

Just before 10 a.m., deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Airport District responded to a report of a bomb threat in Terminal Four on a JetBlue plane.

Responding deputies detained an adult male who authorities said made the threat. He was identified as Robert Albanese, born Feb. 12, 1950.

The aircraft was briefly evacuated as a precaution. A BSO K9 unit searched the plane and determined there was no bomb.

Passengers were allowed to reboard the aircraft, and there was no additional disruption to airport operations, authorities said.

