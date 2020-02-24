Man arrested after being caught on video tackling deacon at Pompano Beach church

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was looking for mercy in a Broward County courtroom after he was captured on surveillance video tackling a deacon in the middle of a service at a church in Pompano Beach, leaving the victim bruised and shaken up.

The security footage shows the assailant, identified as Thomas Eisel, running toward the victim during Mass at St. Coleman Catholic Church, Saturday evening.

Prior to the attack, the deacon is seen speaking to the congregation while he paces back and forth.

Moments later, Eisel is seen standing up and walking away from the pews before he charges at the deacon.

The men are seen tussling for several seconds before church members hop to their feet to help the deacon.

Eisel was placed under arrest and appeared in bond court over the weekend. He was charged with one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace.

Court records show Eisel is on probation over a separate incident.

After the in-service stunt, the judge opted to deny him bond.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Miami called the incident unfortunate and said the deacon suffered some bruises but is otherwise OK.

