TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after he barricaded himself in a hotel room in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Woodspring Suites on 5751 Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Deputies said the man had been threatening suicide and barricaded himself in the room.

A video, shared by a 7News viewer, shows the SWAT team on scene.

Throughout the negotiation with the subject, flash bangs were used as deputies attempted to make entry into the room.

No injuries were reported.

