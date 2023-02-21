DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused of an antisemitic attack has been arrested.

Deputies said 28-year-old Tevin Grant suckerpunched and hurled slurs at a Jewish man who was riding a bike.

The incident took place two weeks ago along Stirling Road in Dania Beach.

Grant has been charged with aggravated assault.

The state attorney’s office will determine whether a hate crime enhancement will be added to that charge.

