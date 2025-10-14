WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested following a shooting in a West Park neighborhood.

25-year-old Jahmiah Alves is accused of opening fire at a vacation rental home in the 4800 block of Southwest 24th Street just after 8:30p.m. Monday.

Deputies did not provide any additional information regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting, only noting that no injuries were reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

