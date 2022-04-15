POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after, authorities said, he opened fire at deputies who responded to a gas station in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person at the Valero station in the area of 1 North Federal Highway, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.

Once deputies arrived, the suspect discharged a firearm. Deputies said they did not return fire.

BSO officials confirmed that 33-year-old Justin Crawford was arrested without incident.

Cellphone video captured the moment deputies took Crawford into custody.

He was first taken to a local hospital to be treated for an unrelated injury before being taken to jail.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

“This is an example of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day when going to work,” said BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis. “These deputies responded to a call, showed up to help and were met by gunfire that could have easily taken their lives.”

A witness said the deputies did not shoot back because there were so many people at the gas station at the time.

Crawford has been charged with four counts of attempted felony murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.

