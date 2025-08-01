HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s motel apartment on fire in Hallandale Beach.

Officer-worn body cameras captured Paul Thomas Hough as he was taken into custody, Thursday night.

Officers confronted Hough, 38, inside a McDonald’s in Hallandale Beach and apprehended him.

“All the way to the floor, all the way to the floor, all the way to the floor,” an officer is heard saying in the bodycam footage.

According to 911 calls, Hough’s ex-girlfriend lives in a room inside El Rancho Motel, located along North Federal Highway, near Northeast Fifth Street.

“Advising her ex-boyfriend came to the house and set a fire outside of her home,” said a 911 dispatcher.

Firefighters responded to reports of the motel fire. Upon their arrival, the flames had already destroyed the victim’s belongings and the interior of the room.

Forty firefighters performed an aggressive fire attack and were able to bring the blaze under control within 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported from the blaze, but nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

The victim, now displaced, was too distraught to speak to 7News.

As daylight broke, it was clear that due to the damage, few things could be salvaged.

The victim’s friend said Hough set fire to a pillow outside the apartment, sparking the big blaze.

Now, Hough sits behind bars and faces a slew of charges, including arson.

He is expected to appear in bond court on Saturday.

