FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale after an officer was forced to fire their weapon after a man was armed with a gun.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene at 305 SW 25th Ave., Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police closed off several areas. SWAT teams were also at the scene.

According to police, they were responding to a call about a man having a mental health crisis.

Once officers arrived at the home, the man came out armed with a gun, which prompted the officer to fire their weapon.

The man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

His condition is unknown.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to take over the investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police-involved shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.