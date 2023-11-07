HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly attempting to lure a nine-year-old girl into a van in Hollywood, officials said. The incident occurred in the 1900 block of McKinley Street in Hollywood while the girl was playing in her front yard, Friday afternoon.

Police said that the girl’s father, who was in his car at the time, witnessed a woman, later identified as 31-year-old Taiana Tersano, aggressively approaching his daughter after getting out of a van. The man driving the van, later identified as 34-year-old Michael Diaz, was reportedly heard yelling at Tersano to “grab the f—ing kid.” When the father intervened, he said that Tersano spat in his face and punched him before both suspects drove away.

Police later stopped the van at 901 N Federal Hwy and took Tersano and Diaz into custody. Police said that inside the vehicle they found a seven-year-old child surrounded by loose tools, who was subsequently taken into protective custody.

Diaz and Tersano face charges of luring or enticing a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Tersano also faces two counts of resisting arrest with violence.

They appeared in court on Saturday morning and were ordered to be held in lieu of a $30,000 bond, which they have since posted. Additionally, they were instructed not to return to the scene of the alleged crime, have no contact with the victim and avoid contact with any minors.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.