DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and his dog lost their lives after their Dania Beach mobile home caught fire.

The flames broke out along North Park Road and Southwest 54th Place late Monday night.

A neighbor reportedly called 911 after seeing the fire.

Firefighters said they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.

While putting out the fire, crews found a man inside and rushed him to the hospital, where succumbed to his injuries.

His dog was found in a kennel but would not survive.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes and did not spread to nearby homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

