DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and his dog lost their lives after their Dania Beach mobile home caught fire.

The flames broke out along North Park Road and Southwest 54th Place late Monday night.

A neighbor reportedly called 911 after seeing the fire.

“Single call, he’s saying the house behind him is on fire,” said a 911 operator.

Firefighters said they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.

While putting out the fire, crews found a man, who neighbors identify as Robert, inside and rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His dog was found in a kennel but would not survive.

Neighbors said they were shocked to hear what occurred.

“I was shocked. I was surprised. You can’t plan how you’re going to take a death,” said Ricky Dialsingh.

Others like Jack Freeman, who lives next door, said he smelled smoke coming from outside and jumped into action.

“I put the water hose on, and kept it on and hollered to my mom, told her to call the fire department,” he said.

He said that as firefighters arrived, he tried to get his neighbor’s attention.

“I kept banging on the door calling his name. I called his name out, but I wasn’t getting no answer,” said Freeman.

The neighbor described Robert as a good person who always offered to help in any way he could.

“It’s a tragedy. It’s sad, it’s sad because he’s a good individual,” said Freeman. “He was functional out here, he would help you do anything, that’s how he was.”

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes and did not spread to nearby homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials said they don’t suspect any foul play behind the flames.

