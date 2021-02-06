Man airlifted to JMH after boat blast in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a man to the hospital after, officials said, he was injured in a boat explosion in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blast along the 5600 block of Cleveland Street, just before 4:15 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the victim was working on the vessel behind his house when it exploded.

Cellphone video recorded by neighbors showed flames and dark smoke billowing up into the air.

An area resident who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera said he was rocked by a loud boom.

“It knocked me off my sleep, like, I was sleeping, deep sleep. I woke up to some earthquake-type stuff, like the walls shake, the whole doors are shaking,” he said. “I come outside here, people are screaming, ‘Call 911! Call 911!'”

The area resident said he spotted the victim moments later.

“He was all burnt up. You see his skin out. It was just nasty, it was brutal,” he said. “He went to the hospital straight after when the ambulance came and all.”

Paramedics transported the victim as a trauma alert to Memorial Regional Hospital, and from there he was airlifted to Jackson Health’s burn center for treatment to severe burns. His condition is unknown

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured investigators cordoning off the damaged boat with yellow tape.

Officials are attempting to determine what caused the explosion.

