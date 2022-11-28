NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have airlifted a man to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in North Lauderdale, triggering a search for the gunman responsible.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 8200 block of Southwest Fourth Place, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above deputies with their guns drawn at the front entrance of a home.

Investigators said deputies were unable to locate either a victim or a subject.

Officials said the victim managed to make it to HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac.

Rescue crews have since airlifted the victim to Broward Health North with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was conscious and alert during transport and is said be stable.

As of late Monday afternoon, no one has been detained.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.