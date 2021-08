WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man fell on the job in Weston.

Crews rescued the man from the roof of a Nature and Culture Center on Manatee Isles Drive, Monday.

Firefighters had to strap him onto a backboard and lower him to the ground.

The victim was knocked unconscious from the fall.

He was airlifted to the hospital.

