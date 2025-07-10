MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are airlifting a man to the hospital after he was reportedly shot in the back by his wife in Miramar.

7Skyforce hovered above a residential neighborhood in the area of Southwest 173rd Avenue and 46th Street, at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Dispatchers received a call from a woman who said she’d had an argument with her husband, and then she shot him.

First responders arrived at the home to find the victim with gunshot wound to the back.

A Miramar Fire Rescue truck was seen near the campus of Everglades High School. The victim was reportedly inside and is currently being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

