DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The man, who police say, stole a liquor store owner’s car with a tow truck has been identified.

Tanarvis Ray was arrested on Tuesday and charged with grand theft.

According to police, he took a vintage vehicle from a Dania Beach business.

The crime occurred on Friday at Sweeney’s Liquor Store on West Dixie Highway.

Police said it was Ray who pulled up to the car and showed it to another man as if it was his own. They said he called for a tow truck which took the vehicle away.

Now the owner is offering a $1,000 cash reward for the return of his car.

