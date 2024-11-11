POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of targeting a U.S. congressman from South Florida remains behind bars following his arrest.

Margate Police on Tuesday arrested 41-year-old John Lapinski after alerting Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz (FL-23).

He currently remains at the Joseph V. Conte Detention Facility in Pompano Beach on a U.S. Marshals hold.

According to a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Moskowitz, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, said Margate Police notified him on Monday about a potential plot on his life by Lapinski.

Rep. Moskowitz, who won reelection, said Lapinski was arrested near his home. In his X post, he wrote that the man in question “is a former felon who was in possession of a rifle, a suppressor, and body armor.”

He went on to say that Lapinski was found with “a manifesto that, among other things, included antisemitic rhetoric and only my name on the ‘target’ list.”

Earlier this month, Lapinski was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During their instigation, detectives said they found several firearms and said he may have been planning some type of criminal act, and they turned over the investigation to the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. However, they did not indicate whether it was related to Moskowitz.

Moskowitz, who was appointed to the bi-partisan task force on the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, said he was not only worried about the newly-elected Commander in Chief’s safety but also the security of other congressional members when they are not at the Capitol.

Lapinski could face more federal charges after he is transferred to the U.S. Marshals.

